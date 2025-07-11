Dodgers at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

It’s Friday, July 11 and the Dodgers (56-38) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (51-43). Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

The Dodgers have lost six consecutive games, which is a season-long as they enter this three-game road stand at San Francisco before the All-Star break. Los Angeles has scored 10 runs in six games and one run total in four separate games (outscored 40-10 in six-game losing streak).

On the other hand, the Giants were hot with a 4-1 record over the past five games and 6-2 in the last eight, but San Fran is coming off a 13-0 loss in their previous outing against the Phillies.

Los Angeles is 2-1 versus San Francisco this season and the Dodgers outscored the Giants at home, 18-15 in that three-game series.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Giants

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: SNLA, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Dodgers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (+109), Giants (-130)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Giants

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Dustin May vs. Logan Webb

Dodgers: Dustin May, (5-5, 4.52 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 9 Strikeouts Giants: Logan Webb, (8-6, 2.62 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Giants

The Dodgers are 9-7 when May pitches this season

The Giants are 10-9 when Webb pitches this season

The Dodgers have won 3 straight matchups against NL West teams

This season the Giants pitcher Logan Webb has an ERA of 2.62 and a WHIP of 1.17 when opening

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 8 games

