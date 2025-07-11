 Skip navigation
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Sonoma: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published July 11, 2025 07:00 AM

Shane Van Gisbergen will try to keep his impressive NASCAR win streak intact at Sonoma Raceway.

After sweeping Xfinity and Cup at the Chicago Street Race last weekend, van Gisbergen will be running both series again at the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course in Northern California. The New Zealand native who races full time for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity race.

He is the defending Xfinty winner at Sonoma, which will be the fourth of seven road courses for the series this season. JR Motorsports has won the last five Xfinity road course races with four drivers, the longest road-course streak in series history.

The team has nine victories this season with a series-record six drivers.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Sonoma

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:50 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 1:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:05 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 79 laps (156.95 miles) on the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course in Sonoma, California.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Sonoma Raceway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Mostly sunny with a high 83 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Shane van Gisbergen won from the pole position, leading 32 of 79 laps to beat Sheldon Creed by 1.323 seconds on June 8, 2024.