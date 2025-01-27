Tiger 2000: Woods orchestrates epic Monday comeback at Pebble Beach

It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season. As 2025 unfolds, we’ll look back on each of Woods’ starts, including his 10 worldwide wins.

Part I – Woods takes down Els in epic playoff battle at Kapalua

Part II – Mickelson ends Woods’ winning streak at Torrey

Next up…

Tournament: AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Poppy Hills Golf Course and Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, California

Date: Feb. 3-6, 2000

Tiger’s finish: Won

Tiger’s scorecard: 68-73-68-64—273 (-15)

Setting the stage: After skipping three tournaments, Woods returns to action at Pebble Beach, where he’s looking to win his sixth straight official title. Woods is again asked about the streak, which he dismisses by saying, “I still don’t really consider it six [if I were to win this week] because it’s all over two seasons.” Woods was also reportedly supposed to partner with Michael Jordan, but the week prior Jordan opts out of the pro-am after recently being named director of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards. Instead, Woods teams up with former Stanford teammate Jerry Chang, and for the first three rounds they are paired with Mark O’Meara and Ken Griffey Jr. “I was going to play with Michael Jordan, but now he’s got a job, and he can’t get off work,” Woods tells reporters.

How it happened: In each of the previous two editions at Pebble Beach, inclement weather shortened the tournament to 54 holes. Weather is again an issue, and Woods only completes 10 holes of his first round on Thursday at Poppy Hills before play is suspended. Woods returns Friday to finish off an opening 68, which puts him two shots off the lead shared by Notah Begay III, David Duval and Vijay Singh. On Woods’ 16th hole, his driver head breaks off during his tee shot, flying 60 yards forward and nearly into a barranca. Woods head to Spyglass Hill on Saturday and turns in a second-round 73 – the first of what would be only four over-par rounds on the season for Woods – to drop to T-13 on the leaderboard, which puts him eight shots off Singh’s lead. “I didn’t shoot myself out of the tournament,” Woods said afterward. “If there are two more rounds, I still have a chance; if there is one more round, I have to shoot low and hope for the best.” Woods gets three shots back in Sunday’s third round at Pebble, where he fires 68. He’s now five shy of Matt Gogel and Mark Brooks entering a Monday finish. On the final nine, Gogel leads Woods by seven shots with eight holes left before Woods, three groups ahead, begins his charge. The highlight of the day was Woods’ hole-out eagle from 97 yards at the par-4 15th hole. He then birdied the par-4 16th hole to tie Gogel. Woods birdied the par-5 18th to put the finishing touches on a 64 and take a one-shot lead, and he then headed to the media room to watch Gogel finish. Gogel left a birdie putt at the par-3 17th a few inches short before three-putting for bogey at the last to end up two shots back of Woods.

Historical significance: During Woods’ six-tournament winning streak, which tied him with Ben Hogan for second-best in PGA Tour history, he shot 19 of 24 rounds under par for a combined 79 under and collected $4,592,000 in prize money.

Memorable quote: “I don’t know about destiny. He is just damned good. I was amazed. I will not ever be amazed anymore.” – Gogel