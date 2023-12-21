 Skip navigation
2023 PGA Tour in review: What were the toughest holes, by number?

  
Published December 21, 2023 09:10 AM

When it comes to the toughest holes, by number, on the PGA Tour last season, Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course led the way with a trio of brutes. The U.S. Open host layout boasted the most difficult second, 13th and 17th holes.

All holes on the list were par-4s, combining to play 6.597 shots over par.

Here is a look at the toughest holes, by number, from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

FRONT NINE
1. TPC San Antonio (Oaks), Par 4, 454 yards (+0.360)
2. Los Angeles Country Club (North), Par 4, 497 yards (+0.314)
3. Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Par 4, 489 yards (+0.296)
4. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Par 4, 505 yards (+0.427)
5. Augusta National Golf Club, Par 4, 495 yards (+0.325)
6. Oak Hill Country Club (East), Par 4, 503 yards (+0.519)
7. Oak Hill Country Club (East), Par 4, 461 yards (+0.373)
8. Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Par 4, 460 yards (+0.356)
9. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Par 4, 504 yards (+0.385)

BACK NINE
10. Vidanta Vallarta, Par 4, 475 yards (+0.417)
11. TPC Scottsdale, Par 4, 472 yards (+0.327)
12. Torrey Pines (South), Par 4, 505 yards (+0.351)
13. Los Angeles Country Club (North), Par 4, 507 yards (+0.346)
14. Royal Liverpool, Par 4, 454 yards (+0.347)
15. Torrey Pines (South), Par 4, 480 yards (+0.268)
16. Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Par 4, 475 yards (+0.373)
17. Los Angeles Country Club (North), Par 4, 520 yards (+0.414)
18. Muirfield Village Golf Club, Par 4, 480 yards (+0.399)