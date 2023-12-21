2023 PGA Tour in review: What were the toughest holes, by number?

When it comes to the toughest holes, by number, on the PGA Tour last season, Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course led the way with a trio of brutes. The U.S. Open host layout boasted the most difficult second, 13th and 17th holes.

All holes on the list were par-4s, combining to play 6.597 shots over par.

Here is a look at the toughest holes, by number, from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

FRONT NINE

1. TPC San Antonio (Oaks), Par 4, 454 yards (+0.360)

2. Los Angeles Country Club (North), Par 4, 497 yards (+0.314)

3. Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Par 4, 489 yards (+0.296)

4. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Par 4, 505 yards (+0.427)

5. Augusta National Golf Club, Par 4, 495 yards (+0.325)

6. Oak Hill Country Club (East), Par 4, 503 yards (+0.519)

7. Oak Hill Country Club (East), Par 4, 461 yards (+0.373)

8. Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Par 4, 460 yards (+0.356)

9. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Par 4, 504 yards (+0.385)

BACK NINE

10. Vidanta Vallarta, Par 4, 475 yards (+0.417)

11. TPC Scottsdale, Par 4, 472 yards (+0.327)

12. Torrey Pines (South), Par 4, 505 yards (+0.351)

13. Los Angeles Country Club (North), Par 4, 507 yards (+0.346)

14. Royal Liverpool, Par 4, 454 yards (+0.347)

15. Torrey Pines (South), Par 4, 480 yards (+0.268)

16. Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Par 4, 475 yards (+0.373)

17. Los Angeles Country Club (North), Par 4, 520 yards (+0.414)

18. Muirfield Village Golf Club, Par 4, 480 yards (+0.399)