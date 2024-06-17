 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
After ‘probably the toughest’ day of his career, Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Travelers Championship field update: Rory McIlroy out; field down to 71
2024 NBA Finals - Game Four
NBA Finals Game 5 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
nbc_yahoo_wallner_240616.jpg
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

In short term, Herz not a great starting option

June 17, 2024 06:05 PM
Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz's command and fly ball tendency mean he might be a little bit of time away from being a viable starting option in fantasy baseball.
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
1:03
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
1:05
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
nbc_yahoo_wallner_240616.jpg
1:06
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up
jarredkelenicreplacer.jpg
6:14
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rwyamamoto_240617.jpg
7:25
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
nbc_roto_rwmookiebetts_240617.jpg
3:45
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?
nbc_roto_rwbasehamilton_240617.jpg
4:36
Hamilton ‘needs to be’ on your fantasy roster
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240617.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
nbc_rbs_hrrateandaustinriley_240612.jpg
5:29
Concern of a ‘lost season’ for Austin Riley
nbc_rbs_yoshidareturns_240612.jpg
3:47
Yoshida is an ‘underappreciated asset’ right now
nbc_rbs_jtrealmutoinjury_240612.jpg
4:46
Should fantasy managers with no IL hold Realmuto?
nbc_dps_skenes_v3_240612.jpg
4:02
Skenes sent off with standing ovation in St. Louis
