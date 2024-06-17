Watch Now
How YT has changed DeChambeau's perception
Garrett Clark and Tom "Bubbie" Broders from Good Good Golf joins Golf Today ahead of the Midwest Open to unpack Bryson DeChambeau's play in the 2024 U.S. Open.
Up Next
How YT has changed DeChambeau’s perception
How YT has changed DeChambeau's perception
Garrett Clark and Tom "Bubbie" Broders from Good Good Golf joins Golf Today ahead of the Midwest Open to unpack Bryson DeChambeau's play in the 2024 U.S. Open.
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
Jaime Diaz joins the Golf Today set to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's "tragedy" in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
Bryson DeChambeau joins the TODAY Show fresh off his U.S. Open win in Pinehurst, North Carolina to discuss his 55-yard bunker shot and the inspiration his late father played in the major win.
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg headline the Aon Next 10 ahead of the Travelers Championship and Robert MacIntyre sits atop the Aon Swing 5.
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Analyzing Saso's 'historic finish' at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Scheffler 'very focused' after recent distractions
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.
French reflects on mental health in golf
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.
Auburn’s Koivun wins 2024 Fred Haskins Award
Auburn's Koivun wins 2024 Fred Haskins Award
Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun is presented with the 2024 Fred Haskins Award, awarded annually to the top male collegiate golfer as voted on by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Harry Higgs joins Golf Today to discuss his focus on promoting awareness to mental health in golf after the recent loss of Grayson Murray, explaining how people must check in on each other and themselves.