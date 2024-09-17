Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year
Published September 17, 2024 05:00 PM
The Presidents Cup began in 1994 with the U.S. defeating an International (non-European) squad, 20-12.
The Americans have dominated the series, going 12-1-1 in the 14 editions. Here’s a glance at the them all:
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Venue
|U.S. capt.
|Intn’l capt.
|2022
|United States
|17.5 – 12.5
|Quail Hollow Club (North Carolina)
|Davis Love III
|Trevor Immelman
|2019
|United States
|16–14
|Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Australia)
|Tiger Woods
|Ernie Els
|2017
|United States
|19–11
|Liberty National Golf Club (New Jersey)
|Steve Stricker
|Nick Price
|2015
|United States
|15.5–14.5
|Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (South Korea)
|Jay Haas
|Nick Price
|2013
|United States
|18.5–15.5
|Muirfield Village (Ohio)
|Fred Couples
|Nick Price
|2011
|United States
|19–15
|Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Australia)
|Fred Couples
|Greg Norman
|2009
|United States
|19.5–14.5
|Harding Park Golf Club (California)
|Fred Couples
|Greg Norman
|2007
|United States
|19.5–14.5
|Royal Montreal Golf Club (Canada)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Gary Player
|2005
|United States
|18.5–15.5
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Gary Player
|2003
|Tied
|17–17
|Fancourt Hotel and Country Club (South Africa)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Gary Player
|2000
|United States
|21.5–10.5
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia)
|Ken Venturi
|Peter Thomson
|1998
|International Team
|20.5–11.5
|Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Australia)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Peter Thomson
|1996
|United States
|16.5–15.5
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia)
|Arnold Palmer
|Peter Thomson
|1994
|United States
|20–12
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia)
|Hale Irwin
|David Graham