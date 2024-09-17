 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Thumbnail
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team
flag_1920_presidentscup19_international.jpg
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 International team

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
nbc_cfb_bet_330games_240917.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: USC-UM, RU-VT Week 4
nbc_ffhh_mnftakeaways_v2_240917.jpg
Mooney’s big night leads ATL-PHI fantasy headlines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year

  
Published September 17, 2024 05:00 PM
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
September 16, 2024 06:14 PM
Presidents Cup International Team assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Central to talk about his team's preparation and what he expects from the Royal Montreal.

The Presidents Cup began in 1994 with the U.S. defeating an International (non-European) squad, 20-12.

The Americans have dominated the series, going 12-1-1 in the 14 editions. Here’s a glance at the them all:

﻿Year Winner Score Venue U.S. capt. Intn’l capt.
2022 United States 17.5 – 12.5 Quail Hollow Club (North Carolina) Davis Love III Trevor Immelman
2019 United States 16–14 Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Australia) Tiger Woods Ernie Els
2017 United States 19–11 Liberty National Golf Club (New Jersey) Steve Stricker Nick Price
2015 United States 15.5–14.5 Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (South Korea) Jay Haas Nick Price
2013 United States 18.5–15.5 Muirfield Village (Ohio) Fred Couples Nick Price
2011 United States 19–15 Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Australia) Fred Couples Greg Norman
2009 United States 19.5–14.5 Harding Park Golf Club (California) Fred Couples Greg Norman
2007 United States 19.5–14.5 Royal Montreal Golf Club (Canada) Jack Nicklaus Gary Player
2005 United States 18.5–15.5 Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia) Jack Nicklaus Gary Player
2003 Tied 17–17 Fancourt Hotel and Country Club (South Africa) Jack Nicklaus Gary Player
2000 United States 21.5–10.5 Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia) Ken Venturi Peter Thomson
1998 International Team 20.5–11.5 Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Australia) Jack Nicklaus Peter Thomson
1996 United States 16.5–15.5 Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia) Arnold Palmer Peter Thomson
1994 United States 20–12 Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Virginia) Hale Irwin David Graham