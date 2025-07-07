Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Clark, Reese weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Clark, Reese weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
How to watch
EVERY STAGE OF THE 2025 TOUR DE FRANCE
Close
Watch Now
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
July 7, 2025 04:29 PM
Tejay Van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter preview Stage 4 of the Tour de France and how the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel could take advantage of the hilly terrain.
Related Videos
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
06:58
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
Latest Clips
07:30
Clark, Reese weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
28:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 3
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue