WM Phoenix Open 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

It’s party time on the PGA Tour as players compete at the rowdy WM Phoenix Open. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the WM Phoenix Open?

Feb. 6-9 at TPC Scottsdale (par 71, 7,261 yards) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

How to watch the WM Phoenix Open

(All times EST)

Feb. 6



Feb. 7



Feb. 8



Feb. 9



Who is in the field at the WM Phoenix Open?

This is a full-field PGA Tour event with 132 players beginning the opening round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 and 2023 champion, highlights those in attendance. He’s joined by Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Click here for the updated field and leaderboard.

What is the WM Phoenix Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.2 million with $1,656,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Why does the WM Phoenix Open have a party reputation?

Fans are notoriously rowdy at TPC Scottsdale, lining up hours before gates open each day. The par-3 16th is particularly chaotic and noisy with the stadium seating and fan celebrations that have disrupted play. Following last year’s event, which saw an increase in arrests and disruptive behavior, including closing the gates at 2 p.m. on Saturday because of overcrowding, tournament official took measured steps to curb the enthusiasm.

Tournament chairman Matt Mooney described the changes during Tuesday’s “Golf Today.”

Who won the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

Nick Taylor birdied three of his final four holes, capped with a 9-foot birdie at the last, to get into a playoff with Charley Hoffman. The Canadian then birdied the par-4 18th twice in sudden death, the latter to win his fifth PGA Tour event (he won No. 6 earlier this year in another playoff at the Sony Open).