 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup - Day 2
American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win
Volvo China Open 2023 - Day 3
ASU’s Ding just dominated college event, likely broke NCAA record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
nbc_cbb_illvsmsuhilite_240210.jpg
MBB Highlights: Michigan State takes down Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup - Day 2
American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win
Volvo China Open 2023 - Day 3
ASU’s Ding just dominated college event, likely broke NCAA record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
nbc_cbb_illvsmsuhilite_240210.jpg
MBB Highlights: Michigan State takes down Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WM Phoenix Open closes entrance, limits alcohol because of overcrowding

  
Published February 10, 2024 07:53 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Even the famously no-holds-barred WM Phoenix Open has a limit on how much debauchery is allowed on a golf course.

The tournament, which is at TPC Scottsdale, stopped allowing fans onto the premises around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon because it was too crowded. It also stopped alcohol sales at most locations around the course, hoping to slow down the party.

It’s the first time the event has had to — at least briefly — turn away ticket holders.

The huge crowds came to Scottsdale despite less-than-ideal weather conditions. It was raining and in the 40s for most of the morning before the sun peeked through the clouds and temperatures rose to the 50s.

“Due to larger than usual crowds, the WM Phoenix Open entrance gates are temporarily closed and shuttle service to the event is on hold,” the tournament said on social media. “Shuttle service back to parking lots will remain running. Regularly check our channels for updates.”

The WM Phoenix Open, dubbed the “Greatest Show on Grass,” is unlike anything in golf. Masses of up to 200,000 fans pack TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course with cheers, boos and the occasional beer shower.

The eye of the rowdy hurricane is the 16th hole, a multi-tiered frat party of a par-3 where “Quiet please” signs are met with ample disdain.