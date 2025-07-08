Nationals at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 8

It’s Tuesday, July 8 and the Nationals (37-53) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (48-43). Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against Sonny Gray for St. Louis.

Both Washington and St. Louis had much needed rest days on Monday. The Cardinals are coming off an 11-0 throbbing via the Cubs, which makes St. Louis 1-5 over the last six games.

The Nationals were swept by the Red Sox at home, which was the final straw for ownership apparently. Washington fired their team president and manager on Sunday with six games left before the All-Star break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Cardinals

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming:

Odds for the Nationals at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+154), Cardinals (-186)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. Sonny Gray

Nationals: Jake Irvin, (7-3, 4.71 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (8-3, 3.51 ERA)

Last outing: 6.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Cardinals

Washington is 9-8 when Irvin pitches this season and 3-0 in the last three

St. Louis is 13-4 when Gray pitches this season and 3-0 when coming off a loss

The Nationals have won 4 of their last 5 away games following a loss

The Nationals’ last 3 road games have gone over the Total

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.47 units

