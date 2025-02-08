 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WM Phoenix Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the third round

  
Published February 8, 2025 10:59 AM

The WM Phoenix Open continues Saturday at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round. Click here for how to watch.

Time
TeePlayers
11:00 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

C.T. Pan

Trey Mullinax

11:00 AM
EST		10

David Skinns

Bud Cauley

Greyson Sigg

11:11 AM
EST		1

Andrew Putnam

Beau Hossler

Ryan Fox

11:11 AM
EST		10

Seamus Power

Kevin Yu

Sepp Straka

11:22 AM
EST		1

Vincent Norrman

Gary Woodland

Nicolai Højgaard

11:22 AM
EST		10

Sungjae Im

Byeong Hun An

Jake Knapp

11:33 AM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

Ryan Palmer

11:33 AM
EST		10

Maverick McNealy

Corey Conners

Kris Ventura

11:44 AM
EST		1

Luke List

Davis Thompson

J.T. Poston

11:44 AM
EST		10

Doug Ghim

Lee Hodges

Brice Garnett

11:55 AM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Nick Taylor

Mackenzie Hughes

11:55 AM
EST		10

Ben Silverman

Sam Burns

Peter Malnati

12:06 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Camilo Villegas

Akshay Bhatia

12:06 PM
EST		10

Chandler Phillips

Kurt Kitayama

Ben Griffin

12:17 PM
EST		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Will Chandler

Denny McCarthy

12:17 PM
EST		10

Max Greyserman

Sam Ryder

Taylor Montgomery

12:28 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Svensson

Brian Harman

12:28 PM
EST		10

Matt Wallace

Sahith Theegala

Si Woo Kim

12:39 PM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Justin Thomas

Adam Schenk

12:39 PM
EST		10

Kevin Streelman

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sam Stevens

12:50 PM
EST		1

Taylor Moore

Adam Hadwin

Daniel Berger

12:50 PM
EST		10

K.H. Lee

Will Gordon

Carson Young

1:01 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Jordan Spieth

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:01 PM
EST		10

Nick Dunlap

Emiliano Grillo

Hideki Matsuyama

1:12 PM
EST		1

Thomas Detry

Alex Smalley

Michael Kim

1:12 PM
EST		10

Jesper Svensson

Brandt Snedeker