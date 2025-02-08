WM Phoenix Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the third round
The WM Phoenix Open continues Saturday at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round. Click here for how to watch.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
C.T. Pan
Trey Mullinax
|11:00 AM
EST
|10
David Skinns
Bud Cauley
Greyson Sigg
|11:11 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Putnam
Beau Hossler
Ryan Fox
|11:11 AM
EST
|10
Seamus Power
Kevin Yu
Sepp Straka
|11:22 AM
EST
|1
Vincent Norrman
Gary Woodland
Nicolai Højgaard
|11:22 AM
EST
|10
Sungjae Im
Byeong Hun An
Jake Knapp
|11:33 AM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Robert MacIntyre
Ryan Palmer
|11:33 AM
EST
|10
Maverick McNealy
Corey Conners
Kris Ventura
|11:44 AM
EST
|1
Luke List
Davis Thompson
J.T. Poston
|11:44 AM
EST
|10
Doug Ghim
Lee Hodges
Brice Garnett
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Nick Taylor
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:55 AM
EST
|10
Ben Silverman
Sam Burns
Peter Malnati
|12:06 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Camilo Villegas
Akshay Bhatia
|12:06 PM
EST
|10
Chandler Phillips
Kurt Kitayama
Ben Griffin
|12:17 PM
EST
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Will Chandler
Denny McCarthy
|12:17 PM
EST
|10
Max Greyserman
Sam Ryder
Taylor Montgomery
|12:28 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Svensson
Brian Harman
|12:28 PM
EST
|10
Matt Wallace
Sahith Theegala
Si Woo Kim
|12:39 PM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Justin Thomas
Adam Schenk
|12:39 PM
EST
|10
Kevin Streelman
Michael Thorbjornsen
Sam Stevens
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Moore
Adam Hadwin
Daniel Berger
|12:50 PM
EST
|10
K.H. Lee
Will Gordon
Carson Young
|1:01 PM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Jordan Spieth
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:01 PM
EST
|10
Nick Dunlap
Emiliano Grillo
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:12 PM
EST
|1
Thomas Detry
Alex Smalley
Michael Kim
|1:12 PM
EST
|10
Jesper Svensson
Brandt Snedeker