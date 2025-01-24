Pegasus World Cup history: Past results, winners list, most wins by a jockey, records

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational was first run on January 28, 2017, and has been a premier horse racing event since with its big purses and even bigger names. The race was initially proposed to provide the best horses with one last high-stakes race before retiring to stud during the breeding season, which starts in mid-February in North America.

Some of the most heralded 4-year-old horses and recognized trainers have competed at the headline event hosted by Gulfstream Park, making it one of the most anticipated stakes on the racing calendar. Aside from the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, two other races have also become a big part of the event schedule: The Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf and the Pegasus World Cup Turf. Here is some of the history of the Pegasus World Cup.

Pegasus World Cup past results and winners list

2024: National Treasure

2023: Art Collector

2022: Life Is Good

2021: Knicks Go

2020: Mucho Gusto

2019: City of Light

2018: Gun Runner

2017: Arrogate

Art Collector rallies to Pegasus World Cup win Art Collector roars down the final stretch to win the Pegasus World Cup, giving trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado their first win in the race.

Related: How to watch the 2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational

Which jockey has won the most Pegasus World Cups?

Irad Ortiz Jr. leads all jockeys with two wins at the event. He rode Todd Pletcher trainee Life Is Good to victory in 2022 and he helped Bob Baffert get a win at the 2020 Pegasus World Cup with Mucho Gusto.

How many times has Bob Baffert won the Pegasus World Cup as a trainer?

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has earned a record three wins at this event. The first happened in 2017 when he helped Arrogate win the inaugural race. In 2020, Mucho Gusto crossed the finish line first to get him his second win. His success at the Pegasus World Cup continued in 2024 when the 2023 Preakness champion National Treasure claimed victory on the dirt.

What is the record for the fastest time at the Pegasus World Cup?

The fastest time recorded during the nine-furlong race was in 2017 when Arrogate ran a quick 1:46.83, beating Shaman Ghost by 4 3/4 lengths.

How to watch 2025 Pegasus World Cup

When: Saturday, January 25

Saturday, January 25 Where: Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida

Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?