How to watch Eastern Illinois at Northwestern: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Northwestern welcomes Eastern Illinois to Evanston on Friday, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for how to watch and live stream the Eastern Illinois at Northwestern men’s college basketball game. Plus, how to follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

This is the fourth meeting all-time between the schools despite them being separated by just over 200 miles. Northwestern leads the series 3-0 and won the last meeting in November 2021, 80-56, over Eastern Illinois in Evanston. The Wildcats are currently 2-1 while the Panthers are 1-2.

Eastern Illinois has already faced two Big Ten opponents this season and is 0-2 in those games. The Panthers’ one win so far this season was vs. the DIII Earlham College Quakers, which they won 97-61. Head coach Marty Simmons is in his fourth season with the team, and the team is slowly on the rise, finishing 14-18 last year. Their leading scorer, senior guard Nakyel Shelton, is a Chicago native, making this a homecoming game for him. He played high school ball about 15 miles from the Northwestern campus.

Northwestern faces its second in-state opponent this week after beating UIC 83-74 on Tuesday. The Wildcats started their season in a home stretch that will see them play five out of their first six games at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Junior forward Nick Martinelli has been outstanding through the first three games, averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 73.8% from the field. He leads the Big Ten in scoring and is seventh in the nation (first among players who have played three games). The Wildcats have reached the last two NCAA Tournaments and are looking to make program history with three straight tournament appearances this season.

How to watch Eastern Illinois at Northwestern men’s college basketball game:

When: Friday, November 14

Friday, November 14 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

