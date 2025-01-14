How to watch Illinois vs Indiana: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

The college basketball action continues tonight on Peacock at 7:00 PM ET when No. 19 Illinois takes on Indiana. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s Illinois vs Indiana game, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Illinois’s 5-game winning streak ended on Saturday after falling 82-72 at home to USC. The Fighting Illini’s offense is among the best in the Big Ten, and they rank seventh in Division 1 in scoring. However, in Saturday’s loss, Illinois made just 31.7% of their field goals, marking the team’s second-worst shooting performance of the season. The team also experienced some uncharacteristic struggles with rebounding, as the Fighting Illini, who are ranked third in D1 in rebounding, were outrebounded for just the second time this season.

The Hoosiers also saw their 5-game winning streak come to an end after a blowout loss to Iowa on Saturday. It was the team’s worst regular-season conference loss under head coach Mike Woodson, who has been at the helm of the program since 2021. The Hoosiers had 16 turnovers in the loss.

“I think we played uncharacteristic,” said redshirt sophomore guard, Myles Rice after the game. “We had a five-game stretch where we played really good basketball. I think tonight we got a little bit outside of ourselves. We started off slow and it was kind of an avalanche a little bit. One thing led to another and it kept going all night.”

Indiana looks to bounce back at home, where they are undefeated (11-0) at Assembly Hall.

