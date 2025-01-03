How to watch Maryland vs Oregon: Live stream info for Sunday’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

It’s Maryland vs Oregon this Sunday afternoon on Peacock in a Big Ten men’s college basketball thriller at 4:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream Sunday’s Maryland vs Oregon game as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Maryland:

The Terps 3-game win streak came to an end after falling 75-69 to Washington on Thursday night. The teams were tied nine times in the second half, but the Huskies took the lead with under 5 minutes on the clock and never looked back.

Maryland forward Julian Reese led the team with 22 points and 8 rebounds, marking his fourth game this season with at least 20 points. Fifth-year guard Selton Miguel added 12 points, extending his streak to eight consecutive games in double digits.

Oregon:

The No. 9 Ducks look to bounce back this Sunday after a crushing 109-77 loss to Illinois on Thursday. It was just their second loss of the season, however, head coach Dana Altman isn’t taking it lightly.

“One team was well prepared and one team wasn’t; one team was well coached and one team wasn’t,” said Altman. “I’ve got to take my share of the responsibility. We just didn’t guard.”

Prior to Thursday’s loss, Oregon had held opponents to shooting just 39.2% overall and 28.6% from beyond the arc. However, they allowed Illinois to shoot 55.2% from three-point range and 57.5% overall.

Despite the disappointing result, Supreme Cook turned in a strong performance for the Ducks. The 6-9 senior forward, who transferred to Oregon after spending his first three seasons at Fairfield and last season at Georgetown, finished with 20 points.

How to watch Maryland vs Oregon:

When: Sunday, January 5

Sunday, January 5 Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon Time: 4 PM ET

4 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

