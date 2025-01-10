How to watch Minnesota vs Wisconsin: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

It’s Minnesota vs Wisconsin tonight in a Big Ten men’s basketball thriller at 7 PM ET on Peacock. The Badgers have won 16 of their last 18 match ups against the Golden Gophers.

See below to find out how to live stream the game as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

RELATED: The biggest questions and top storylines for the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season

The Golden Gophers are now 0-4 in conference play after a heartbreaking 89-88 double-overtime loss to Ohio State on Monday night. Senior Parker Fox scored a season-high 21 points, while senior Lu’Cye Patterson contributed 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. However, it wasn’t enough to secure the win. Missed opportunities at the free-throw line have plagued Minnesota all season. The Gophers made just 12 of 27 free throws on Monday and currently have the lowest free-throw percentage (61.8%) in the Big Ten this season.

The Badgers enter tonight’s match up on a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating Rutgers 75-63 on Monday. Sophomore guard John Blackwell led the team in scoring with 21 points in the win, while graduate forward Steven Crowl earned his first double-double of the season (18 points, 10 rebounds).

With an average of 83.3 points per game, the Badgers are on pace to have their best offense in program history. Graduate guard John Tonje has been a key contributor, leading the team with an average of 18.4 points per game this season.

How to watch Minnesota vs Wisconsin:

When: Tonight, Friday, January 10

Tonight, Friday, January 10 Where: Kohl Center in Madison, WI

Kohl Center in Madison, WI Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started