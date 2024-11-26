How to watch Pittsburgh vs Ohio State: Live stream info for men’s Big Ten college basketball game

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Pittsburgh Panthers this Friday, November 29 in a men’s basketball afternoon thriller, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch and live stream the Pittsburgh vs Ohio State men’s college basketball game, as well as additional information on how to follow the all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling 81-75 to Wisconsin. Pittsburgh led 34-27 at halftime, holding the Badgers to a 36.7% shooting percentage. However, Wisconsin surged in the second half, outpacing the Panthers 11-4 over the first 3:16 to tie the game at 38-38. Pittsburgh fought back, but Wisconsin’s efforts in the final minutes sealed the win.

Senior guard Ishmael Leggett led the Panthers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Junior forward Cameron Corhen finished with 16 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist, marking seven straight games scoring double figures for Corhen, who spent the first two seasons of his career at Florida State.

The Panthers will be without Damian Dunn, the team’s third-leading scorer, after he sustained an injury to his right thumb and a left ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss. Dunn underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to miss the next six weeks of play.

The Ohio State Buckeyes blew out the Green Bay Phoenix with a 102-69 victory. It was the Buckeye’s third straight win and first back-to-back 100-point game since the 1990-1991 season. Seven players from Ohio State reached double figures including junior point guard Bruce Thornton who earned his 1,000th career-point. Thornton finished with a team-high 25 points and 9 assists. Senior guard Meechie Johnson Jr. added 17 points, including five 3-pointers, in the win.

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Ohio State men’s college basketball game:

When: Friday, November 29

Friday, November 29 Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

