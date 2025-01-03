How to watch Providence vs. UConn men’s college basketball: Live stream, tipoff time, game preview

The UConn men’s basketball team lost three straight games to unranked teams at the Maui Invitational in November. Since then, the No. 11 Huskies have won seven straight, including three against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

They will look to make it eight victories in a row when they host the Providence Friars Sunday afternoon at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on NBC and Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Big East matchup, including top storylines and how to watch the action.

How to watch Providence vs. UConn men’s college basketball

When: Sunday, Jan. 5

Sunday, Jan. 5 Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Providence vs. UConn basketball head-to-head record

This will be the 74th meeting between the two schools since the 1949-50 season, with UConn leading the series 43-30, according to Sports Reference.

The last matchup between the Huskies and Friars took place on March 9, when No. 2 UConn made history with a 74-60 win in their regular season finale. It was their 18th Big East victory, a new league record, and their 28th of the regular season, a new school record.

The Huskies have won their last four games against the Friars and are 7-3 in their last 10.

Providence and UConn records this season

Heading into their battle against Providence, UConn sits at 11-3 overall and 3-0 in Big East play. The Huskies beat Xavier 94-89 on Dec. 18, Butler 78-74 on Dec. 21 and DePaul 81-68 on New Year’s Day.

Providence is currently 7-7 this season with a 1-2 conference record. They beat DePaul 70-63 in overtime on Dec. 10 for their first Big East victory, but have since fallen to St. John’s (72-70) on Dec. 20 and Marquette (70-58) on New Year’s Eve.

Are Providence and UConn ranked?

UConn is currently ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Huskies and Houston Cougars are the only teams with more than two losses ranked in the top 18.

The Huskies dropped 23 spots from No. 2 to No. 25 after losing to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton at the Maui Invitational in November, keeping an impressive ranked streak alive. The AP has included UConn in its top 25 in every poll since the preseason rankings ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Providence is currently unranked. The Friars were last ranked a year ago, when they were No. 23 in the Jan. 2 AP poll. But they lost their next four games and have not been ranked since.

Who coaches Providence and UConn?

Kim English is in his second season as the head coach of the Friars. He left George Mason to come to Providence in 2023, replacing Ed Cooley, who became the head coach at Georgetown.

The Huskies are led by Dan Hurley. Under Hurley, the Huskies are trying to become just the second program in NCAA history to win three consecutive NCAA men’s basketball national championships.

Hurley signed a six-year, $50 million contract extension with UConn prior to the season after he reportedly turned down a huge offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will Liam McNeeley play for UConn against Providence?

Star freshman Liam McNeeley got hurt in the second half of UConn’s 81-68 victory over DePaul on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 forward was injured after colliding with DePaul guard Layden Blocker.

“Hopefully it’s just a sprain,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said after the game. “We don’t know much.”

According to reports, while McNeeley’s injury does not appear to be serious, he will likely miss a few games, meaning fans should not expect him to suit up for the Huskies Sunday afternoon against the Friars.

Who will step up for UConn if McNeely can’t play?

The Huskies might rely more on their three-point shooting in McNeely’s absence. They shot 48% from three in their win over DePaul, and they have the talent to stay hot against Providence.

Solo Ball, who has scored 22 points in two of his last three games, and Alex Karaban, who has 59 combined points in his last three games, will be called upon to lead the Huskies without McNeely.

Sophomores Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross should have expanded roles and get more minutes. Stewart is scoreless in his last two contests, but is averaging 5.0 points per game this season. Ross appeared in all six March Madness games for the Huskies as a true freshman last year and is averaging just over 15 minutes per game in 2024-25.

What other college basketball games are on NBC on Sunday?

Providence vs. UConn is one of two college basketball games to appear on NBC Sports this Sunday. Nate Bittle and the No. 9 Oregon Ducks will host Derik Queen and the Maryland Terrapins at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99 per month for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.