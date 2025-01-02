How to watch Rutgers vs Indiana: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Tonight on Peacock the Rutgers Scarlet Knights go head-to-head with the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:30 PM in the second game of tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball doubleheader. Tonight’s match up will be the 18th meeting between the two programs. Rutgers leads the series 9-8. But before that, it’s Northwestern vs Penn State at 7:00 PM ET.

See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s games and follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a commanding 91-64 victory against Columbia on Monday night, where Rutgers never dropped the lead. Freshman guard Dylan Harper made history earning his first career triple-double (16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) and the first triple-double by a Rutgers player since 1983. Harper, a proud New Jersey native, has been a standout player for the Knights all season, leading the team in both points (22.8) and assists (4.2) per game.

Freshman forward Ace Bailey has also been a key contributor for the Scarlet Knights. Bailey has scored at least 20 points in five games this season and is the second-leading scorer with 18.2 points per game.

Indiana:

The Hoosiers defeated Winthrop 77-68 last Sunday, earning their sixth victory in the last 7 games. Myles Rice, Malik Reneau, and Trey Galloway led the Hoosiers in scoring with 18, 14, and 11 points respectively. Rice has scored at least 17 points in three of the last four games, while Reneau is currently averaging a team-best 15 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Hoosiers’ strong defense has been a key part of the team’s success. Indiana allowed just 68.8 points per game and held opponents to 42.5% shooting while outrebounding them 36.2 to 26.7 per game during their last six wins.

How to watch Rutgers vs Indiana:

When: Tonight, Thursday, January 2

Tonight, Thursday, January 2 Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Other College Basketball on Peacock Tonight: Northwestern vs Penn State vs at 7:00 PM

