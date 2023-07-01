 Skip navigation
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

MD

Michael David Smith

1998 AFC Divisional Playoff Game - Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos - January 9, 1999
09:51
Rod Smith: I feel I’m deserving of the Hall of Fame, but I don’t get a vote
Former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2012, but so far he’s not in.
Travis Etienne
05:09
Jaguars’ coaches expect more from Travis Etienne this season
As a first-round draft pick in 2021, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury in the preseason and didn’t play at all in the regular season.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett v Topuria Weigh-in
26:11
Former NFL player Austen Lane’s UFC debut ends in a no contest
Austen Lane, a former NFL defensive end who spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs, Lions and Bears, had his first fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today, but it turned out not to be any kind of fight at all.
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
11:18
Deion Sanders recovering after successful surgery for blood clot
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is recovering a day after successful surgery for a blood clot.
SPORTS-FBN-RAIDERS-ADAMS-CHARGE-LV
05:46
Davante Adams assault case is closed
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer facing misdemeanor assault charges for shoving a cameraman in Kansas City after a game last season.
DENVER BRONCOS, NFL
26:11
Melvin Gordon: Situation in Denver last year wasn’t good, this year they’ll be better
Melvin Gordon played 10 games in Denver last season before he was cut, and like a lot of people, Gordon didn’t think much of the 2022 Broncos.
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots
18:31
Bill Belichick: Matt Judon is our highest-paid player, no secret what we think of him
Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered some insight about one of the highest-profile free agent signings he’s had during his tenure in New England, saying that outside linebacker Matt Judon was a player the Patriots targeted in 2021 with a contract that showed how highly he is valued.
Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders
22:42
NFL schedules special owners’ meeting on Commanders’ sale for July 20
NFL owners will vote on ratifying the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris on July 20.
belichick
03:51
Bill Belichick won Super Bowl in Year 2, but says he hadn’t built his Patriots team until Year 4
Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered some insight into how he built the New England dynasty that included a somewhat surprising assessment of how long it took: Belichick said he really hadn’t built his roster to his liking when he won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots, after the 2001 season.
Demand Too High For Taylor Swift Concert Tickets, Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale
02:59
Fans frustrated by process for buying Jaguars-Bills tickets in London
The NFL’s continued popularity in London, combined with a matchup of two playoff teams, has made buying tickets to this season’s Jaguars-Bills game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium an ordeal for fans.
vod_pft_patriots_160923.jpg
01:20
Bill Belichick emphasizes the “huge, huge difference” of big plays on special teams
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long embraced special teams, getting involved in coaching in the kicking game and prioritizing special teams players on his roster.
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
05:47
Tua Tagovailoa and his jiu-jitsu coach watch film of his sacks to improve how he falls
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been training jiu-jitsu this offseason to learn to fall more safely and avoid his head hitting the ground, which caused at least two concussions last season.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Another Pitch For CBDs Acceptance In The NFL
22:42
NFL, NFLPA fund more research into use of CBD
The NFL and NFL Players Association are continuing to fund research into the use of CBD for managing pain.
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
22:42
DeMarcus Lawrence: I don’t feel like there’s a huge gap between Eagles, Cowboys
The Eagles have bragging rights over the Cowboys at the moment, with Philadelphia the reigning champion of the NFC East and the NFC.
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session
14:56
Dak Prescott thinks rookie running back Deuce Vaughn helps the offense immediately
The Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes Vaughn will make an immediate impact.