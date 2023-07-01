Michael David Smith

Austen Lane, a former NFL defensive end who spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs, Lions and Bears, had his first fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today, but it turned out not to be any kind of fight at all.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered some insight about one of the highest-profile free agent signings he’s had during his tenure in New England, saying that outside linebacker Matt Judon was a player the Patriots targeted in 2021 with a contract that showed how highly he is valued.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered some insight into how he built the New England dynasty that included a somewhat surprising assessment of how long it took: Belichick said he really hadn’t built his roster to his liking when he won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots, after the 2001 season.