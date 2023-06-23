 Skip navigation
Melvin Gordon: Situation in Denver last year wasn’t good, this year they’ll be better

  
Published June 23, 2023 07:17 PM

Melvin Gordon played 10 games in Denver last season before he was cut, and like a lot of people, Gordon didn’t think much of the 2022 Broncos.

Gordon told Jim Rome that the Broncos are going to be a much better team this year, and that quarterback Russell Wilson is in a much better situation.

“The situation wasn’t -- it wasn’t good. It wasn’t good,” Gordon said. “But like I said, I think they’ve got the pieces there now that’s gonna put him in the best situation. What he do this year? It’s on him, but I definitely believe they’ll be a better football team than they were last year.

Gordon answered a definitive “Yes” when asked if Wilson has an MVP-caliber season left in him. And although Gordon didn’t criticize former head coach Nathaniel Hackett by name, he made clear that he thinks Sean Payton is a better coach.

“And he’s got an MVP coach,” Gordon said of the Payton-Wilson combination.

The Broncos were perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team last season. Although Gordon is no longer in Denver, he believes the future is bright.