Fans frustrated by process for buying Jaguars-Bills tickets in London

The NFL’s continued popularity in London, combined with a matchup of two playoff teams, has made buying tickets to this season’s Jaguars-Bills game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium an ordeal for fans.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning at 7 a.m., and fans on social media complained that as soon as they logged on, they were greeted with messages telling them that more than 400,000 buyers were ahead of them in line. Some fans compared the experience to trying to get Taylor Swift tickets.

“It’s a very frustrating process as it isn’t tailored to Bills fans ,” Robert Silva, a Bills fan from Sweden, told the Buffalo News. “It’s a system that allows for bots to register, and real fans like me don’t get a chance to get tickets. Tickets will be available afterwards at reselling website for absurd prices. This is supposed to be a home game and they should have invested in having Bills fans there. I traveled to Buffalo a few times to see my Bills, but unfortunately it looks like I won’t be able to see them in London, just two hours away from my home country Sweden.”

With tickets sold out through official channels, many fans said they expected to pay exorbitant prices on resale sites, plus the cost of the trip to London.

This has become commonplace for the NFL’s Europe games, with similar stories told a year ago about the availability of tickets for the NFL’s 2022 game in Munich. The NFL’s continued forays into Europe are lucrative for the league, but ordinary fans are priced out.