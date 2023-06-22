DeMarcus Lawrence: I don’t feel like there’s a huge gap between Eagles, Cowboys

The Eagles have bragging rights over the Cowboys at the moment, with Philadelphia the reigning champion of the NFC East and the NFC. But Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t think there’s a big difference between the two teams.

Lawrence told Rob Maadi of the Associated Press that the gap between the Eagles and the Cowboys in 2022 is nothing that the Cowboys can’t close in 2023.

“I don’t feel like it’s a huge gap at all,” Lawrence said. “I feel like it comes down to certain details. Not just the scheme, but also your locker room. I feel like through this time right now when we’re headed to training camp, that we made those adjustments, we learned those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way we should out there on the field.”

Last year the Eagles went 14-3 and the Cowboys went 12-5. That’s a gap, but not a huge one, and one Lawrence thinks the Cowboys can close.