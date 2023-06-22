 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeMarcus Lawrence: I don’t feel like there’s a huge gap between Eagles, Cowboys

  
Published June 22, 2023 09:35 AM

The Eagles have bragging rights over the Cowboys at the moment, with Philadelphia the reigning champion of the NFC East and the NFC. But Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t think there’s a big difference between the two teams.

Lawrence told Rob Maadi of the Associated Press that the gap between the Eagles and the Cowboys in 2022 is nothing that the Cowboys can’t close in 2023.

I don’t feel like it’s a huge gap at all,” Lawrence said. “I feel like it comes down to certain details. Not just the scheme, but also your locker room. I feel like through this time right now when we’re headed to training camp, that we made those adjustments, we learned those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way we should out there on the field.”

Last year the Eagles went 14-3 and the Cowboys went 12-5. That’s a gap, but not a huge one, and one Lawrence thinks the Cowboys can close.