Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Deion Sanders recovering after successful surgery for blood clot

  
Published June 24, 2023 02:28 PM

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is recovering a day after successful surgery for a blood clot.

Sanders’ girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, wrote on social media that Sanders’ surgery had been a success.

“We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer Warriors,” Edmonds wrote. “It was a long, but successful day! He is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you!”

During a successful coaching tenure at Jackson State, Sanders had multiple health issues, including surgery to amputate two toes. Sanders is now preparing for his first season as head coach at Colorado, and he revealed this week that doctors have warned him he may need his entire foot amputated.

Sanders said, however, that the surgery for the blood clot should improve the circulation to his foot, and that amputation is a worst-case scenario he does not expect to have to face. He is now healing and hoping to be good to go when Colorado begins practicing.