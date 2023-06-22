 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott thinks rookie running back Deuce Vaughn helps the offense immediately

  
Published June 22, 2023 09:32 AM

The Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes Vaughn will make an immediate impact.

Prescott said that Vaughn, whose father, Chris, is the Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, was a welcome addition in Dallas.

“That was one that you do get excited about when you see that story,” Prescott said on Sportsradio 96.7 FM, via the Dallas Morning News. “Understanding going into it knowing who he was, knowing his dad, thinking how cool that would be if you could make that happen. I did pay attention enough that he was there in the [sixth] round or something, was like how is he still there? Seeing that, seeing that reaction, just knowing how great of a guy Chris, who is the father, is. I’m excited about Deuce being in there. I think he’s going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately.”

Prescott said he doesn’t put much stock in a player’s draft status.

“I’m never too high or low in the draft,” Prescott said. “I went in the fourth round 135th Pick, I’ve watched guys go undrafted, come in and run a locker room or be one of the best players on the team or in their position. I’ve watched the first round guys not live up to what they were picked to do. And so I don’t put a lot into the draft.”

But Vaughn is a sixth-rounder who has Prescott excited.