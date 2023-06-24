Former NFL player Austen Lane’s UFC debut ends in a no contest

Austen Lane, a former NFL defensive end who spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs, Lions and Bears, had his first fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today, but it turned out not to be any kind of fight at all.

The fight was declared a no contest just 29 seconds into the first round after Lane accidentally poked his opponent, Justin Tafa, in the eye. Tafa was bleeding on his eye and told the cageside doctor that he couldn’t see, so stopping the fight was an easy call.

Lane turned to mixed martial arts in 2015, shortly after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Lane’s previous MMA experience included a loss to another former NFL defensive end, Greg Hardy, on Dana White’s Contender Series, a TV show that matches aspiring UFC fighters.

Lane will likely get another opportunity to fight inside the Octagon, perhaps in a rematch with Tafa that both fighters will hope has a more satisfying ending.