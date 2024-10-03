 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
American Flat Track 2024 - Jared Mees w flag.jpg
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_widereceivers_241003.jpg
Thomas Jr. has ‘matchup made in heaven’ vs. Colts
nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_ffhh_qblovesv3_241003.jpg
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
American Flat Track 2024 - Jared Mees w flag.jpg
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_widereceivers_241003.jpg
Thomas Jr. has ‘matchup made in heaven’ vs. Colts
nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_ffhh_qblovesv3_241003.jpg
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBArizona DiamondbacksBrent Strom

Brent
Strom

Aaron Judge
Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is ‘a little untouchable’
What used to be one of baseball’s most magical numbers — 61 home runs — now sits buried, eight lines deep, in the MLB record book.
2024 Fantasy Baseball Lessons for the future
Los Angeles Angels 2024 season recap: Mike Trout injury, lack of Shohei Ohtani highlight dreadful year
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Colorado Rockies 2024 MLB season recap: Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar emerge but little else
Miami Marlins 2024 MLB season recap: Struggles without Eury Pérez, Sandy Alcantara, and Jesús Luzardo
Chicago White Sox 2024 season recap: Garrett Crochet the bright spot in historically bad season
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Final Review (Week 27)