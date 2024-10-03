Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Thomas Jr. has ‘matchup made in heaven’ vs. Colts
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Thomas Jr. has ‘matchup made in heaven’ vs. Colts
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Brent Strom
BS
Brent
Strom
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is ‘a little untouchable’
What used to be one of baseball’s most magical numbers — 61 home runs — now sits buried, eight lines deep, in the MLB record book.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brent Strom
ARI
Pitching Coach
Diamondbacks fire pitching coach Brent Strom
2024 Fantasy Baseball Lessons for the future
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Los Angeles Angels 2024 season recap: Mike Trout injury, lack of Shohei Ohtani highlight dreadful year
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Colorado Rockies 2024 MLB season recap: Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar emerge but little else
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Miami Marlins 2024 MLB season recap: Struggles without Eury Pérez, Sandy Alcantara, and Jesús Luzardo
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Chicago White Sox 2024 season recap: Garrett Crochet the bright spot in historically bad season
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Final Review (Week 27)
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Close Ad