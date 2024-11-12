 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Raheim Sanders
No. 23 South Carolina’s charge powered by Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders
Lincoln Riley
USC football placed on 1 year of probation, fined $50K by NCAA for violating coaching staff rules
Tropicana Field
Report: Hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field can be fixed for about $55M in time for 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Raheim Sanders
No. 23 South Carolina’s charge powered by Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders
Lincoln Riley
USC football placed on 1 year of probation, fined $50K by NCAA for violating coaching staff rules
Tropicana Field
Report: Hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field can be fixed for about $55M in time for 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom

  
Published November 12, 2024 05:09 PM
Brian Kaplan

Feb 23, 2023; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies assistant pitching coach/director of pitching development Brian Kaplan (93) during photo day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Brian Kaplan to be the team’s pitching coach.

Kaplan had spent the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an assistant pitching coach and director of pitching. The Phillies had one of the best starting rotations in the big leagues last season with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suarez.

He was also a consultant for the Phillies from 2019-21.

Kaplan replaced Brent Strom, who was fired after the D-backs finished last season with a 4.62 ERA, which ranked 27th among the 30 teams. Arizona missed the playoffs despite scoring the most runs in baseball.

Kaplan is also a co-founder of Cressey Sports Performance, a training facility used by stars like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Devin Williams.