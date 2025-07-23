Tigers at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23

It’s Wednesday, July 23 and the Tigers (60-42) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (41-61). Troy Melton is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Bailey Falter for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are going for the sweep after taking games 1 and 2, 3-0 and 8-5. Detroit will toss Melton on the mound, who makes his first career start. The Tigers’ five runs in Tuesday’s games was more than the four combined runs scored in the four previous outings.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, SNP

Odds for the Tigers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-154), Pirates (+128)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Pirates

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Troy Melton vs. Bailey Falter

Tigers: Troy Melton, (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: First career start Pirates: Bailey Falter, (6-5, 4.00 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Paul Skenes to win NL CY Young over Zack Wheeler:

“Entering the All-Star break, Skenes had a 1.19 ERA in career wins compared to a 2.39 ERA in losses or non-decisions, so either way, he hasn’t been the Buccos’ problem since he arrived. This year alone, Skenes has allowed 27 runs over 20 starts and the Pirates have lost 11 of those 20 games!

Pittsburgh’s offense has scored the fewest runs in not just the NL, but all of baseball — even the Rockies and White Sox. For more context, the Phillies have scored 112 more runs than the Pirates in one less game.

Both Skenes and Wheeler will be dominant in the second-half, I have no doubts, but Skenes could post a sub 2.00 ERA this season (was doing so through 19 starts), sub .200 OBA, and still have a losing record, which on surface level makes no sense.

Despite how it looks or sounds, I think what Skenes is doing weighs more impressive, challenging, and deserving than what Wheeler is doing.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Pirates

The Tigers have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 road games

Pittsburgh is 3-2 versus Detroit this season

Pittsburgh is 0-3 in Falter’s last three starts

