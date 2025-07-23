 Skip navigation
Tigers at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23

  
Published July 23, 2025 09:07 AM

It’s Wednesday, July 23 and the Tigers (60-42) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (41-61). Troy Melton is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Bailey Falter for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are going for the sweep after taking games 1 and 2, 3-0 and 8-5. Detroit will toss Melton on the mound, who makes his first career start. The Tigers’ five runs in Tuesday’s games was more than the four combined runs scored in the four previous outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Pirates

  • Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
  • Time: 12:35PM EST
  • Site: PNC Park
  • City: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, SNP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Tigers (-154), Pirates (+128)
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Pirates

  • Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Troy Melton vs. Bailey Falter
    • Tigers: Troy Melton, (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
      Last outing: First career start
    • Pirates: Bailey Falter, (6-5, 4.00 ERA)
      Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Paul Skenes to win NL CY Young over Zack Wheeler:

“Entering the All-Star break, Skenes had a 1.19 ERA in career wins compared to a 2.39 ERA in losses or non-decisions, so either way, he hasn’t been the Buccos’ problem since he arrived. This year alone, Skenes has allowed 27 runs over 20 starts and the Pirates have lost 11 of those 20 games!

Pittsburgh’s offense has scored the fewest runs in not just the NL, but all of baseball — even the Rockies and White Sox. For more context, the Phillies have scored 112 more runs than the Pirates in one less game.

Both Skenes and Wheeler will be dominant in the second-half, I have no doubts, but Skenes could post a sub 2.00 ERA this season (was doing so through 19 starts), sub .200 OBA, and still have a losing record, which on surface level makes no sense.

Despite how it looks or sounds, I think what Skenes is doing weighs more impressive, challenging, and deserving than what Wheeler is doing.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the Pirates:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Pirates

  • The Tigers have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records
  • The Under is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 road games
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 versus Detroit this season
  • Pittsburgh is 0-3 in Falter’s last three starts

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
