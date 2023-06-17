 Skip navigation
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Dodgers lose Tanner Scott to elbow injury
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Atlanta beats Mercury 90-79 as Brittney Griner returns to Phoenix for first time with Dream
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Taylor Fritz starts hard-court circuit with a win at the DC Open. Venus Williams loses in doubles

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Troy
Melton

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Twins starting pitcher David Festa placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation
Just before the Dodgers series, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher David Festa was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Dodgers lose Tanner Scott to elbow injury
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Shohei Ohtani not running much, Chandler Simpson solidifies spot
MLB Trade Deadline: Merrill Kelly, Seth Lugo, and other starting pitchers who could be on the block
Tigers at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Tyler Glasnow’s sinker, Logan Gilbert’s new arm slot
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge tops the rankings, Drake Baldwin soars