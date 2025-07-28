Diamondbacks at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 28

It’s Monday, July 28 and the Diamondbacks (51-55) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (61-46). Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Troy Melton for Detroit.

The Tigers are 2-8 over the last 10 games and have lost all three series played as they enter this matchup with the Diamondbacks. Arizona is in a skid as well with a 1-5 record over the past six games and 4-5 mark since the All-Star break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Tigers

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: ARID, FDSNDT

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+109), Tigers (-130)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Tigers

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Troy Melton

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, (3-6, 5.50 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Tigers: Troy Melton, (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Last outing: 10.80 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Tigers

Arizona is 0-4 in Rodriguez’s last four starts

Detroit lost 6-1 to Pittsburgh in Melton’s debut

The Tigers have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Under has cashed in the Diamondbacks’ last 5 games

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games

