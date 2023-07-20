Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Daniel Espino
Daniel
Espino
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:19
MLB Best Bets, July 19: Marlins, Guardians, Red Sox
Vaughn Dalzell shares his three favorite bets on the slate, the Marlins, Guardians, and Red Sox.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Daniel Espino
CLE
Starting Pitcher
#82
Guardians’ Espino out until 2024 after surgery
Daniel Espino
CLE
Starting Pitcher
#82
Daniel Espino (shoulder) shut down from throwing
Daniel Espino
CLE
Starting Pitcher
#82
Daniel Espino out two months with shoulder injury
Daniel Espino
CLE
Starting Pitcher
#82
Espino hurls five scoreless for Low-A Lynchburg
Daniel Espino
CLE
Starting Pitcher
#82
Espino fans five over three scoreless on Mon.
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Guardians’ Bieber won’t throw for 2 weeks, apparently won’t need surgery, Francona says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians’ Bieber, sidelined by inflamed elbow, awaits consultation with orthopedist
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad