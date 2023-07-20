 Skip navigation
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
Faith Kipyegon
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT's Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
Faith Kipyegon
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daniel Espino

Miami Marlins v Baltimore Orioles
01:19
MLB Best Bets, July 19: Marlins, Guardians, Red Sox
Vaughn Dalzell shares his three favorite bets on the slate, the Marlins, Guardians, and Red Sox.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians' Bieber won't throw for 2 weeks, apparently won't need surgery, Francona says
Guardians' Bieber, sidelined by inflamed elbow, awaits consultation with orthopedist
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule