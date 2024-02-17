Skip navigation
MLB
Boston Red Sox
David Sandlin
DS
David
Sandlin
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37
Kluber spent 13 seasons in MLB — nine of which came with Cleveland, earned three All-Star nods and fired a no-hitter.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
David Sandlin
Bos
Starting Pitcher
Red Sox get David Sandlin from Royals in trade
John Schreiber
Bos
Relief Pitcher
#46
Royals acquiring John Schreiber from Red Sox
