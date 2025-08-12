Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader placed on 15-day disabled list with shoulder strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Why Keegan Bradley can thank Jack Nicklaus for chance at being a Ryder Cup playing captain
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Chase Sexton 01 crashed bike.JPG
Chase Sexton out until SuperMotocross World Championship with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ohio State Football Camp
No. 3 Ohio State still doing some shuffling along the offensive line ahead of opener vs. No. 1 Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Why Keegan Bradley can thank Jack Nicklaus for chance at being a Ryder Cup playing captain
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Chase Sexton 01 crashed bike.JPG
Chase Sexton out until SuperMotocross World Championship with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ohio State Football Camp
No. 3 Ohio State still doing some shuffling along the offensive line ahead of opener vs. No. 1 Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader placed on 15-day disabled list with shoulder strain

  
Published August 12, 2025 07:52 PM
Scoop up Astros' Javier following return to mound
August 12, 2025 03:26 PM
Following Cristian Javier's return to the mound, Eric Samulski shares what fantasy managers can expect from the Astros' starter moving forward, including why he can overcome command issues to reemerge as an asset.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained left shoulder.

The move, retroactive to Monday, comes after the left-hander reported shoulder discomfort before Monday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

“It’s (a) punch in the gut,” manager Joe Espada said. “But ... he’s seeing doctors right now. We’re getting more tests done and hopefully this is not going to be a long-term thing.”

Espada added that they don’t yet know the severity of the injury and should know more after additional testing.

Espada said he would not name a closer to fill in while Hader is out, but would use his relievers based on matchups.

“I feel good about all those guys,” Espada said.

Hader, who is in his second season in Houston, is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and is tied for third in the majors with 28 saves in 48 appearances this season.

To take his spot on the roster, the AL West-leading Astros reinstated right-hander Shawn Dubin from the 15-day injured list. They also designated right-hander Hector Neris for assignment and recalled left-hander Colton Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land.