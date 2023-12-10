 Skip navigation
MLBArizona DiamondbacksGerardo Gutierrez

Gerardo
Gutierrez

Eduardo Rodriguez
Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly agree to 4-year, $80 million deal
Eduardo Rodriguez gives the National League champions another quality starter for their rotation.
Shohei Ohtani joins Dodgers, signs record $700 million pact
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
MLB Winter Meetings: Candelario joins crowded roster in Cincinnati
Yankees land Juan Soto in seven-player blockbuster trade with Padres