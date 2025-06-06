Diamondbacks at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

Its Friday, June 6 and the Diamondbacks (31-31) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (30-33). Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Nick Lodolo for Cincinnati.

Arizona is on a four-game winning streak that included last night’s 11-10 thriller over Atlanta. The Diamondbacks trailed 10-4 entering the top of the ninth inning and they blasted seven runs across the plate to secure the comeback.

For the Reds, their 1-4 record over the last five games is less exciting as is the 5-9 record in the previous 14 to put Cincy below .500.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Reds

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-106), Reds (-113)

Spread: Reds 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Nick Lodolo

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, (1-3, 7.05 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Reds: Nick Lodolo, (4-4, 3.10 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Reds

The Diamondbacks are on a 3-game win streak at the Reds

The Under is 24-15-2 in the Reds’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Diamondbacks have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.92 units

The Reds are 1-5 on the ML in Nick Lodolo‘s last six starts

