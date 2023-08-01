Skip navigation
League
MLB
NFL
Date
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Juan Carela
JC
Juan
Carela
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
The Dogers aquired Lynn and Joe Kelly for Trayce Thompson and Nick Nastrini
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Juan Carela
CWS
Starting Pitcher
White Sox land Juan Carela for Keynan Middleton
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol takes blame for team’s struggles
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
