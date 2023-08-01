 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

Top Clips

nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’
nbc_mmmms_wareintv_230801.jpg
Ware reflects on Hall of Fame career
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

Top Clips

nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’
nbc_mmmms_wareintv_230801.jpg
Ware reflects on Hall of Fame career
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBChicago White SoxJuan Carela

Juan
Carela

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
The Dogers aquired Lynn and Joe Kelly for Trayce Thompson and Nick Nastrini
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol takes blame for team’s struggles
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,