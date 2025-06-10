Watch Now
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont's demands
Johnson Wagner catches up with Dustin Johnson for insight into attacking the greens at Oakmont Country Club and how the course differs from his 2016 U.S. Open before linking with Jon Rahm for more.
Up Next
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
DeChambeau focused on 'optimizing' game at Oakmont
Bryson DeChambeau addresses the media ahead of his U.S. Open defense, sharing how he is adjusting his game to fit the demands of Oakmont Country Club and remaining energized by the fans.
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
Kira K. Dixon highlights two golfers playing in their first major: Alistair Docherty and Chase Johnson. Docherty suffered many setbacks en route to the U.S. Open and Johnson was one of the last players in the field.
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
The Live From crew react to Rory McIlroy's eye-opening comments regarding his playing future following his Masters victory.
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
McIlroy 'in a better place' ahead of U.S. Open
In the buildup to the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy discusses the "great test" presented by Oakmont Country Club, his current approach to each tournament, how he maintains motivation and more.
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the United States Open Championship, sharing why Swedish star Ludvig Aberg should contend and heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler might come up just short at Oakmont Country Club.
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
The Live From crew takes a bird's-eye view of the first 9 holes at Oakmont Country Club, including the hardest opening hole in championship golf to the potential for birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and more.
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
Rahm doesn't accept full credit for top-10 streak
Ahead of the U.S. Open, Jon Rahm contextualizes his top-10 streak with LIV which has smaller fields, how his experience prepares him both physically and mentally to play at Oakmont and more.
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
Examine the humble beginnings of the Stimpmeter, a rudimentary tool that measures green speeds invented nearly a century ago, that is still used today by the USGA.
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Oakmont's No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Johnson Wagner demonstrates a few ways a golfer's decent shot can turn into a bad one at Oakmont Country Club's second hole.