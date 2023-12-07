 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani
MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023-24: Top players available, latest signings
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cody Bellinger, and Blake Snell highlight this year’s class of free agents.
Yankees land Juan Soto in seven-player blockbuster trade with Padres
MLB Winter Meetings: Diamondbacks bolster rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez
MLB Winter Meetings: Red Sox Deal Verdugo to Yankees
MLB Winter Meetings: Braves Acquire Jarred Kelenic
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Luis Severino lands with crosstown rival
MLB Free Agency 2023-24: Start Date, Largest Contracts, History, Team Payrolls and more