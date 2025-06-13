Yankees at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the Yankees (42-25) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (34-36). Ryan Yarbrough is slated to take the mound for New York against Garrett Crochet for Boston.

The Yankees and Red Sox meet for the second series in a week, just this time in New York. Boston won the series 2-1 after New York took Game 1, but the bats were flying with scores of 9-6, 10-7, and 11-7.

New York is on a three-game winning streak after sweeping Kansas City, while Boston has won the past two and four of the last five outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Red Sox

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: YES, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Yankees (+119), Red Sox (-142)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Garrett Crochet

Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough, (3-1, 4.17 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Red Sox: Garrett Crochet, (6-4, 2.35 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes sprinkles on Aaron Judge to hit .400 by the All-Star break (+1300) and the season (+5500):

“Aaron Judge is currently hitting .3942 and no Yankee has ever hit .400 let alone the last MLB player being Ted Williams in 1941. Judge is ripping this season and hitting .353 this month with nine hits through 10 games.

With Red Sox up, then the Angels, Orioles, Reds, and Athletics over the next four series — I see a lot of hits coming for Judge, so I played the +1300 for .400 by the All-Star break and sprinkled +5500 for the season.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Red Sox

Boston is 2-1 ATS and on the ML against New York this season

The Over is 3-0 when Boston and New York played this season

The Yankees have won 4 straight road games

The Yankees’ last 3 games versus the Red Sox have gone over the Total

Aaron Judge recorded three hits in two of three games versus Boston this season (5 runs, 5 RBI, 2 HR)

