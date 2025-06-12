 Skip navigation
Twins trade reliever Jorge Alcala to Red Sox for minor leaguer Andy Lugo

  
Published June 12, 2025 11:38 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins dealt struggling reliever Jorge Alcala to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for minor leaguer Andy Lugo.

The 29-year-old Alcala (0-2) has an 8.88 ERA in 22 appearances for the Twins this year. His final outing with Minnesota came Tuesday when he gave up five runs — four earned — in a 16-4 loss to Texas.

Alcala debuted with the Twins in 2019 and pitched in a career-high 59 games in 2021. After finishing the 2024 season with a 3.24 ERA in 54 relief appearances, he had five games this season in which he allowed at least three runs out of the bullpen.

Lugo, 21, was batting .265 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 44 games for High-A Greenville. He has played both the infield and outfield during his minor league tenure but has spent most of the 2025 season in the infield. He made 21 starts at first base and 16 at third base.

To make room for Alcala on its 40-man roster, Boston designated right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle for assignment. Van Belle had not yet appeared in a major league game for the Red Sox this season after he was selected to the active roster on June 9.

Left-hander Joey Wentz will take Alcala’s spot on Minnesota’s 26-man roster. The Twins claimed Wentz off waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.