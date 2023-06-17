Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Sit Decisions: Jalen McMillan and Troy Franklin take off
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Marcel Hirscher set for first Alpine skiing race in 5 years
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Riding win streak, Wisconsin looks to buck recent trends, upset No. 3 Penn State
Sophia Ross
,
Sophia Ross
,
Top Clips
How did Stafford become an elite QB?
Notre Dame could see tight game versus Navy
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Sit Decisions: Jalen McMillan and Troy Franklin take off
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Marcel Hirscher set for first Alpine skiing race in 5 years
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Riding win streak, Wisconsin looks to buck recent trends, upset No. 3 Penn State
Sophia Ross
,
Sophia Ross
,
Top Clips
How did Stafford become an elite QB?
Notre Dame could see tight game versus Navy
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Luis Mey
LM
Luis
Mey
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
15:42
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto sits in for an interview on the Dan Patrick Show and talks about what makes Shohei Ohtani great and the Dodgers’ outlook in the World Series.
Luis Mey
CIN
Relief Pitcher
Luis Mey picks up fourth save in AFL
Fantasy Baseball Top 150 Starting Pitchers for 2025
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Baltimore Orioles 2024 Season Recap: Gunnar Henderson shines, but Orioles disappoint late
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Yankees vs. Dodgers 2024 World Series: Rotoworld staff predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 MLB season recap: High-powered offense unable to overcome pitching woes
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Minnesota Twins 2024 MLB season recap: Franchise at a crossroads after late-season collapse
Nick Shlain
,
Nick Shlain
,
Seattle Mariners 2024 MLB season recap: Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller impress while offense falters
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue