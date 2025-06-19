Mets at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 19

Its Thursday, June 19 and the Mets (45-29) are in Atlanta looking to avoid being swept by the Braves (33-39).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Spencer Strider for Atlanta.

Chris Sale was electric last night as the Braves blanked the Mets, 5-0. They will look to make it three in a row over their division rival tonight. Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr. each went deep for the Braves, but it was Sales’ night as the veteran allowed just five hits while striking out seven over 8.2 innings for his fifth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Braves

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: SNY, FSDNSO, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mets (+109), Braves (-129)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Braves

Pitching matchup for June 19, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Spencer Strider

Mets: Clay Holmes (7-3, 2.87 ERA)

Last outing: 6/13 vs. Tampa Bay - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 3Ks Braves: Spencer Strider (1-5, 4.36 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 vs. Colorado - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 13Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Braves

The Mets have won 18 of 28 games following a defeat

With Spencer Strider starting for the Braves this season the Under is 5-1 (83%)

starting for the Braves this season the Under is 5-1 (83%) The Mets have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.16 units

Clay Holmes has struck out 3 opposing hitters in every start since the beginning of May but has struck out as many as 6 just once (6/7 at Colorado)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

