Angels at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 19

Its Thursday, June 19 and the Angels (36-37) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (42-31).

Tyler Anderson is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Carlos Rodón for New York.

The Angels are looking to sweep the Yankees having taken the first three games of the series. Last night, New York scored for the first time in three games but were outscored and lost, 3-2. Anthony Volpe’s error in the eighth inning allowed what turn out to be the winning run to score. The bats showed some life last night as Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger each went yard, but those were two of a mere three hits for the Yankees.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Yankees

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Angels at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Angels (+215), Yankees (-266)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 19, 2025: Tyler Anderson vs. Carlos Rodón

Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-4, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 at Baltimore - 5IP, 6ER, 9H, 2BB, 4Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón (8-5, 3.01 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 at Boston - 5IP, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Yankees

The Yankees have won 16 of 29 games following a defeat

With Carlos Rodon starting for the Yankees this season the Under is 11-4 (73%)

starting for the Yankees this season the Under is 11-4 (73%) The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight matchups against the Angels

Aaron Judge is 1-19 over his last 5 games

is 1-19 over his last 5 games Paul Goldschmidt is 0-10 in his last 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Angels and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

