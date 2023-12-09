Skip navigation
Kristen Santos-Griswold notches a first for U.S. short track speed skating
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Mikaela Shiffrin wins downhill for 91st World Cup victory
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Kaysha Love wins in World Cup debut as bobsled driver
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
HLs: 2023 Grant Thorton Invitational, Round 1
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
Rating Deegan’s rookie season; Jett, Hunter in 450
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Kristen Santos-Griswold notches a first for U.S. short track speed skating
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Mikaela Shiffrin wins downhill for 91st World Cup victory
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Kaysha Love wins in World Cup debut as bobsled driver
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
HLs: 2023 Grant Thorton Invitational, Round 1
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
Rating Deegan’s rookie season; Jett, Hunter in 450
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
MLB Unsigned Free Agent
Luke Farrell
Luke
Farrell
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Jaguars sign Sammis Reyes, release safety Deionte Thompson
Tight end Sammis Reyes will try to continue his NFL career with the Jaguars this season.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Luke Farrell
FA
Relief Pitcher
#32
White Sox ink Luke Farrell to minor league pact
Luke Farrell
FA
Relief Pitcher
#32
Luke Farrell heads back to free agent market
Luke Farrell
FA
Relief Pitcher
#32
Reds outright Luke Farrell to Triple-A Louisville
Luke Farrell
FA
Relief Pitcher
#32
Farrell designated for assignment by Reds
Luke Farrell
FA
Relief Pitcher
#32
Reds activate Luke Farrell from Triple-A
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
MLB Winter Meetings: Candelario joins crowded roster in Cincinnati
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Jeimer Candelario reportedly agrees to 3-year, $45 million contract with Cincinnati Reds
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly agree to 4-year, $80 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
