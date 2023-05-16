 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars sign Sammis Reyes, release safety Deionte Thompson

  
Published May 16, 2023 12:57 PM

Tight end Sammis Reyes will try to continue his NFL career with the Jaguars this season.

The Jags announced Reyes’ signing on Tuesday afternoon. No terms of the deal were announced, but the Jaguars did add that they have released safety Deionte Thompson.

Reyes became the first player from Chile to play in the NFL with Washington during the 2021 season. He appeared in 11 games and recorded two tackles on special teams.

The Commanders released Reyes with an injury settlement last year and he spent time on the Bears practice squad later in the season.

Reyes joins Evan Engram, second-round pick Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell, Gerrit Prince, and Leonard Taylor at tight end in Jacksonville.

Thompson played 44 games for the Cardinals the last four years and signed a reserve/future contract with the Jags in February. He has 54 tackles and three passes defensed over the course of his career.