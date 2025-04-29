 Skip navigation
SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel enter last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before nationals
MLB: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals
Astros’ Altuve asks to move out of leadoff spot to have more time to get back from left field
U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
Long-hitting Massa, aka ‘Bobby Speed,’ among Byron Nelson qualifiers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel enter last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before nationals
MLB: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals
Astros’ Altuve asks to move out of leadoff spot to have more time to get back from left field
U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
Long-hitting Massa, aka ‘Bobby Speed,’ among Byron Nelson qualifiers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record with 9 RBIs in 19-5 rout of Nationals

  
Published April 28, 2025 08:37 PM
WASHINGTON — Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New York Mets pound Washington Nationals 19-5 on Monday.

Nimmo also hit a three-run drive in his seventh career multihomer game. The 32-year-old outfielder had four hits and scored four times after beginning the day with a .192 batting average.

New York earned a split of the four-game series. The Mets have won nine of 11 overall to improve to a major league-best 20-9.

Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also homered for New York, which finished with 21 hits. Vientos connected for a three-run drive against Washington infielder Amed Rosario in the ninth.

James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Washington in the eighth.

The Mets had a 3-0 lead when Colin Poche replaced Nationals starter Trevor Williams (1-3) with two on in the sixth. Nimmo greeted the left-hander by ripping a 2-0 fastball deep to right-center.

An inning later, the Mets had the bases loaded when Nimmo sent Cole Henry’s fastball into the right-field seats for his second career grand slam.

Nimmo added a two-run double in the eighth to tie the franchise record for RBIs set by Carlos Delgado in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on June 27, 2008.

McNeil, who made his season debut Friday after missing 25 games with a right oblique strain, hit the first pitch of the fifth deep to right for his first home run of the year.

Griffin Canning (4-1) pitched five innings of four-hit ball for New York. He has won four consecutive starts for the first time in his six-season career.

José Ureña earned his first save of the season. He allowed five runs in three innings in his Mets debut.

Williams yielded five runs in a season-high 5 1/3 innings.

Nimmo’s sixth-inning shot broke open the game. It was his first homer since April 12.

Nimmo was mired in a 7-for-47 (.149) slump with no extra-base hits in his previous 12 games before Monday.

New York left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.29 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against Arizona.

Lefty MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA) starts Tuesday as Washington opens a three-game series at Philadelphia.