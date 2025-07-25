Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline

FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets have acquired help for their bullpen, trading for left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The Mets announced the trade Friday. They are sending right-handed pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster for the two-time All-Star.

Soto, 30, has a 3.96 ERA with 18 walks and 44 strikeouts in 45 appearances for the Orioles this season. The lefty has held left-handed batters to a .138 batting average allowing just eight walks and 22 strikeouts. He’s been even stingier in 21 games since June 4 with left-handed batters 0-for-23.

An All-Star in 2021 and 2022 with Detroit, Soto is 14-31 with a 4.24 ERA, 187 walks and 394 strikeouts in parts of seven major league seasons. He signed with Detroit in 2012 and is a native of the Dominican Republic. Baltimore acquired him last July from Philadelphia.

The trade deadline is Thursday.

