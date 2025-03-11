Dave Roberts says he’s reached ‘closure’ in contract talks with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dave Roberts and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers won’t yet say they have agreed to a new contract.

Multiple reports said the Dodgers and Roberts have worked out a four-year, $32.4 million deal that would keep him with the club through 2029. At that figure he could have the highest average salary among managers, topping a five-year deal in 2024 for Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell worth more than $40 million.

“I can’t talk so much about it, but I do think there is finally some closure,” Roberts said. “I’m excited. Obviously, this is a place I want to be. I’m sure I’ll go into it more, but hopefully there’s an announcement coming soon. I’m waiting.”

The Dodgers open the season against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 in Tokyo.

Entering the final season of his current deal, Roberts is about to begin his 10th year with the franchise and has never won less than 91 games in a non-shortened season. His .627% winning percentage tops among current managers and he led the team to World Series titles in 2020 and 2024.

The 52-year-old has been a steady presence in a clubhouse that’s full of high-priced stars. He’s also been a key part in helping Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki acclimate to the franchise.

“There’s obviously things that are off the field that are important,” Roberts said. “I try to make sure my focus stays on the players, the game, the Dodgers organization, and I think I’ve done a good job. But that other stuff is just part of the job and I’m looking forward to some closure for sure.”

Ohtani won his third career MVP in 2024 after becoming the first player to hit at least 50 homers and steal at least 50 bases in the same season.

Roberts had a 10-year playing career in MLB from 1999 to 2008. The outfielder spent 2 1/2 seasons as a player with the Dodgers and helped the Boston Red Sox win a World Series in 2004.